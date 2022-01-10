Coalition’s Statement Of Paves Way For New Attacks On Hodeidah Port

Head of the National Redeployment Team met, Sunday, with the Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission to Support Stockholm Agreement, Daniela Kroslak, in the port of Hodeidah, to inform her of the threats of the aggression to target the port.

The head of the national team Major General Ali Al-Mushki put the United Nations in front of the Aggression’s Spokesperson’s allegations and the slanders it makes about the use of the port for military purposes.

The head of the national team reviewed the violations of Stockholm that are committed by the forces of aggression and their bombing of residential areas, and the killing of women and children.

He confirmed that such statements pave the way for new attacks on the port, which is the only outlet and the main artery for the entry of food, medicine and humanitarian aid for more than 70 percent of the Yemeni people.

Major General Al-Mushki called on the UN mission to take a clear position on these threats, which will have catastrophic effects on the Yemeni people.

He called on the mission to play its humanitarian role and take a firm decision to prevent maritime piracy on fuel and food tankers, which the countries of aggression are taking as a means of pressure in their aggression.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e stated that the Yemeni forces captured the vessel after it trespassed into Yemen’s territorial waters and was acting against the security and stability of the country. He added that the ship was loaded with various munitions.

After the great success in seizing the Emirati vessel, the US-Saudi aggression spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki claimed on Saturday that the Yemeni forces are using two ports as military bases and that would turn them into legitimate military targets

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country..