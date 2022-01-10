Sever injuries of a child after Saudi-UAE merc bombard their home in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

A child was injured today, as a result of artillery shelling by the mercenaries of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressors in Hodeidah coastal province.

A child was seriously wounded by shrapnel of an artillery shell fired by the mercenaries of the aggression on their house in Hays district, in a new violation of the Sweden agreement, a security source reported.

The source condemned the continuation of the aggressive coalition in its violations of the Sweden Agreement in light of the silence of the United Nations and the international community.