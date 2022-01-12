Coalition Of Saudi-Emirati warplanes target Al-Sawadiyah district in Bayda with 3 raids

Coalition Of Saudi and Emirati launched 3 raids on Bayda province, Tuesday evening, a security official said.

The Coalition Of Saudi-Emirati warplanes targeted the Al-Sawadiya district with 3 raids, said the official.

The official condemned the continuation of the Coalition Of Saudi-Emirati in launching raids on various governorates, targeting civilians and civilian objects, and destroying the infrastructure and capabilities of the country, in light of a shameful international and international silence.