Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces violate Hodeida ceasefire 95 times

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 95 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeida province

The violations included the creation of new four combat fortifications in Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area, and an attempt to advance by the aggression forces in Hays, which was accompanied by an air raid of the coalition warplane, according to the operations room.

Among the violations were 23 violations with firing 159 artillery shells and 49 violations with various gunshots, as well as the flight of 6 warplanes and 7 spy aircrafts in the airspace of Hays and Al-Jabaliya districts.