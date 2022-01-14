UN Team Visits Ports Of Al-Salif, Ras Issa In Hodeida

A United Nations team headed by the commander of the United Nations patrol was briefed on the situation in the ports of al-Salif and Ras Issa in Hodeida province.

His visit comes within the framework of visits by United Nations representatives to the province’s ports, after the allegations of the Coalition Saudi-Emirate of using the ports for military purposes .

While in fact , activity are limited to humanitarian works and receiving civilian ships loaded with food and humanitarian aid.

they are devoid of any armed manifestations, military barracks, or warehouses for assembling weapons.

On other hand ,Farea pointed out that the threat of the Coalition Saudi-Emirate countries to target the port will have catastrophic results on the Yemeni people who depend on it mainly to supply relief, medicine, and oil supplies.