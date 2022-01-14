Coalition Saudi-Emirate Warplane Injures 4 Staff Members Of 48 Hospital In Sana’a

Four staff members of a 48 Model hospital in Sana’a province on Thursday were injured in 2 raids by the Coalition Saudi-Emirate, a security official said.

The official added the warplanes launched 2 raids near the hospital in al-Sawad area in Sanhan district, injuring 4 hospital staff, two of whom are in serious condition.

He pointed out the raids also caused damage to the hospital and caused a state of panic among the patients.