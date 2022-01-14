Coalition Saudi-Emirate warplanes launch 7 raids on Bayda province

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate warplane launched 7 raids Bayda province, a security official said.

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate warplanes targeted the Al-Sawadiya district with six raids, and also launched a raid on the Maswara district.

The official denounced the continuation of the Coalition Saudi-Emirate in targeting civilians and civilian objects and destroying the infrastructure and capabilities of the country in light of a shameful international and international silence.