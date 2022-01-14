Saudi fighters target al-Bayda region with 10 airstrikes

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes on Thursday launched 10 raids on Bayda province, a security official said.

The aggression’s warplanes targeted al-Sawadiya district with 9 raids, and launched a raid on the city of Bayda, the official added.

It was condemned by the official the continued raids of the aggression on populated areas, targeting innocent people and civilian objects, and destroying the infrastructure and capabilities of Yemen amid a shameful international silence.