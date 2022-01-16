25,000 is the estimated number of Yemenis killed from US-Saudi cluster bombs

YemenExtra

Over 25,000 Yemeni civilians have fallen victim to cluster ammunitions since the beginning of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemen in 2015.

The Director of the Executive Center for Mine Action, Brigadier General Ali Safra, pointed out that the support and resources allocated to field clearance so far are not even reaching the level of 2% of what is required for all of Yemen to be cleaned of explosive ordinances.

Brigadier-General Safra stated that Hodeidah, Bayda, Ma’rib, Jawf, Nihm and Saada are the most infested areas for mines and bombs, “in which the aggression used the most deadly and latest military technology in our country.”

He explained that the Center is continuing to work to clear areas contaminated and affected by the bombs and mines of the US-Saudi aggression, pointing out that “mines and remnants – especially cluster bombs – have become a national issue and a societal problem that must be disposed of.”

The Executive Center for Mine Action announced the discovery of 544 mines and cluster bombs left over from the aggression during the first week of January 2022 alone.