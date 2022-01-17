Abdulsalam comments on army’s military operation in UAE’s depth

YemenExtra

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam has on Monday commented on the qualitative military operation carried out by the Yemeni army forces against the United Arab Emirates.

Abdulsalam described the UAE as “A small state in the region that is desperate to serve America and Israel. It had claimed that it had distanced itself from [attacking] Yemen, but the contrary was recently exposed.”

He added that the UAE “must hasten to stop its hand from tampering in Yemen, or it will face someone who will cut that hand off.”

The spokesman for the Armed Forces in Sana’a, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced earlier that the Yemeni Armed Forces will reveal in the coming hours the details of a large-scale retaliation campaign that has hit several targets inside the UAE.