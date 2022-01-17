President praises army’s operation against UAE

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat on Monday blessed the qualitative operation of the Armed Forces that targeted the Emirati territory in Abu Dhabi.

The President made it clear that this qualitative operation comes within the framework of the legitimate right of the Yemeni people to confront the aggression in accordance with national and international laws.

He stressed that if the aggression and its series of crimes and attempts to occupy Yemen continue, this will pose real risks to investment and the economy in the UAE in the future.

President Al-Mashat stated that this qualitative operation represents a message to the UAE regime about the danger of continuing its aggression against Yemen, and also reflects the advanced level reached by the Yemeni armed forces and their strategic deterrent weapons.