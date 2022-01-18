Ministry of Human Rights Condemns Crime Of Attack Against Civilians In Sana’a
The Ministry of Human Rights condemned the heinous crime committed by the Saudi-Emirate warplanes against civilians in the Libyan neighborhood in the capital Sana’a, killing and injuring dozens.
The the Saudi-Emirate waged raids on the capital Sana’a and targeted civilians’ houses, killing at least 12 people, including women and childern , and injuring 11 others.
Dozens of houses have been damaged as well in the neighborhood.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the attacks on the civilians’ objects is a crime added to the record of the Saudi and Emirati regimes, which have transgressed all humanitarian values and principles, and international laws and norms.
The statement reiterated the direct the Saudi-Emirate support for the countries of attack and their perpetration of crimes and massacres against the Yemeni people in by international complicity.