Ministry of Human Rights Condemns Crime Of Attack Against Civilians In Sana’a

The Ministry of Human Rights condemned the heinous crime committed by the Saudi-Emirate warplanes against civilians in the Libyan neighborhood in the capital Sana’a, killing and injuring dozens.

The the Saudi-Emirate waged raids on the capital Sana’a and targeted civilians’ houses, killing at least 12 people, including women and childern , and injuring 11 others.

Dozens of houses have been damaged as well in the neighborhood.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the attacks on the civilians’ objects is a crime added to the record of the Saudi and Emirati regimes, which have transgressed all humanitarian values ​​and principles, and international laws and norms.

The statement reiterated the direct the Saudi-Emirate support for the countries of attack and their perpetration of crimes and massacres against the Yemeni people in by international complicity.