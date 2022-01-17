Ministry of Electricity holds aggression coalition responsible for power stations’ halt

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy on Monday held the Saudi-led aggression coalition and the United Nations responsible for the stop of the ministry’s power stations due to a lack of fuel, which heralds a humanitarian catastrophe.

In a statement during a protest vigil organized in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a, the ministry confirmed that the aggression coalition not only hold the fuel ships and prevent their entry but went beyond that to target fuel stations and service facilities of the ministry.

The statement condemned the aggression coalition’s use of fuel, which is necessary for the production of electricity in vital facilities like hospitals, water pumps, and sewage stations, as a weapon against civilians.