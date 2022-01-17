Saudi-led aggression detains new oil ship

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression coalition has prevented yet another oil ship from reaching the Hodeidah port on Sunday.

Spokesman of Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), Issam al-Mutawakel, announced that the aggression stopped the ship Sea Adore from entering the port.

“Further deepening the suffering of the Yemeni citizen, the aggression continues to intensify the stifling fuel crisis by preventing an UN-permitted oil ship from access to the port, and took it the coast of Jizan,” he added.

On Thursday, the YPC’s executive General Director, Ammar al-Adra’i, said in a news statement that “there is a stifling oil crisis that citizens are suffering from in all provinces.”