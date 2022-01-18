Army spokesman reveals details of the waged attack on the UAE

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Armed Forces on Monday night revealed the details of a qualitative military operation dubbed “Yemen Hurricane”, targeting vital and important sites in the territory of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in retaliation to the recent US-backed Saudi- Emariti escalation.

Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, in a statement, confirmed that the operation hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, Al-Musaffah oil refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a number of important sites.

He explained that “five ballistic and winged missiles, as well as a large number of drones, were used in the attack on the Emirati targets.”

The armed forces carry out today what they have promised, renewing their warning to the states of aggression that they would receive more painful strikes, he said.

Saree warned foreign companies, citizens and residents of the UAE enemy state to stay away from vital sites and facilities for their safety.

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying “the armed forces will not hesitate to expand the bank of targets to include more important sites and facilities in the coming period.

The armed forces declared the UAE an unsafe state as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues.