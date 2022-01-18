In pictures: US-UAE-Saudi crime, with Zionist imprint, committed in Sana’a

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression was not satisfied with all the bloodshed it caused in Yemen for nearly 7 years, for it has become more thirsty for the blood of children and women, like the entity of the Zionist enemy in Palestine.

In this context, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression committed, yesterday evening, Monday evening, a horrific crime against an entire residential neighborhood in the capital, Sana’a, leaving 14 civilians killed and 11 wounded, in an indefinite toll. The search of victims under the rubble is still continuing despite the hovering of their fighters above the capital.

Huge destruction and body parts scattered, including those of children and women that filled the place. The groaning of the wounded heart in the hospitals, and dozens of prisoners became in the open. All these tragedies occurred yesterday evening as a result of the criminal raids that targeted the Libyan residential neighborhood in the capital, Sana’a.

As usual, the United Nations and organizations that claim to protect human rights did not look at this crime, which can be described at least as genocide. The Saudi and Emirati money blinded them and made them bless their crimes over their crime against humanity.

Through these pictures, the American Zionist imprint is clearly visible, as such crimes were committed against the Palestinian, Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese people, and now they are being committed in Yemen, which confirms that the Saudi regime and the Emirati statelet are nothing but criminal tools for America and the usurping Zionist entity.

The scenes of the massive destruction caused by the raids of the aggression in the Libyan residential neighborhood and the global silence about this crime push the Yemeni people with all their might to defend themselves in all possible ways, striking the countries of aggression with power until they stop these crimes and as they say: “If you want peace, own a weapon.”