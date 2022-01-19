Eye Humanity Center for Rights and development strongly condemned the fresh crime committed by the Eye Of Humanity Center Condemns Coalition Saudi-Emirates Fresh Crime In Sanaa aircraft residential area in the capital Sanaa.

The center said in a statement that coalition Saudi-Emirate airstrikes targeted civilian homes in the Libyan neighborhood in the capital, Sanaa, killing 14 people and wounding 11 others, as well as the destroying 3 houses and damaging dozens of houses.

The statement affirmed that this targeting came in the context of the daily crimes, attacks and violations committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people in the various Yemeni provinces, under the United Nations’ shameful silence.

The center called for the formation of an international investigation committee into the crimes committed by the Saudi-Emirate countries against innocent civilians in Yemen.

It also denounced the silence of the international community and the UN organizations towards Saudi-Emirate crimes against the Yemenis.