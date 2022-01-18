Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces commit 114 violations in Hodeidah.

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 114 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province , the operations room to monitor the violations.

Among the violations were four raids by the Saudi-Emirate warplanes on Al-Jarrahi, Maqbna, and Al-Jabaliya areas, and the creation of new combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya, according to the operations room.

The violations included the flight of six warplanes in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jarrahi, Maqbna, and Hays areas, and four spy planes over al-Jabaliya area, as well as firing 210 artillery shells in 35 violations and 60 other violations with various gunshots.