Saudi crimes are increasing the intensity of the conflict: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stressed today, Wednesday, that the insistence of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressive coalition on committing brutal massacres against the Yemeni people increases the intensity and danger of the conflict, stressing that the Yemeni people support the operations of their armed forces, without caring about a world that has forgotten its suffering.

“The insistence of the coalition of aggression on committing brutal massacres, while the world looks away, does not end the conflict, but rather exacerbates it, and heats it and making it more dangerous,” Abdulsalam said on his Twitter account.

He affirmed Yemen’s right to respond to the crimes of the aggression, saying, “People facing aggression and siege for years has the full right to avenge their victims by every legitimate means,” stressing that “our Yemeni people continue to support the operations of their armed forces, without caring about a world that keeps their eyes close on its suffering.”