Al-Murtada: Saudi Raids Targets House of Pro-aggression, High Profile War Prisoner

Head of the Prisoners’ Committee, Abdulqadir Al-Murtada, confirmed that Coalition Saudi-Emriate targeted, on Monday, the house of the high profile war prisoner, Faisal Rajab, directly. In a surprise to everyone, instead of demanding or accepting it’s release in an exchange, the Saudi-Emarite airstrike killed members of his family.

In a tweet, Al-Murtada stated the “The aggression, deliberately targeted the house of prisoner Faisal Rajab, in Sana’a, where his daughter, her husband and their children live. His son-in-law and another person, who was a guest, were killed in the targeting.”

Al-Murtada revealed the criminal tendency of the Saudi-Emirate , which does not take into account the sanctity of anyone, even the closest mercenaries working for it.