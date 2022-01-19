Coalition Saudi-Emirate wages series of raids on provinces

The Saudi-Emirati warplanes on Tuesday launched a series of raids on Shabwa, Dhale’a, Bayda and Jawf province, a security official said.

The official added the Saudi-Emirate’s warplanes launched 3 raids on Ain district of Shabwa province and 3 raids on al-Fakher area in Qa’ataba district of Dhale’a province.

He indicated the Saudi-Emirate’s warplanes launched 3 raids on Bayda city, targeting the al-Labnat area in al-Hazm district with 2 raids, and also launched 3 raids on Khab WaSha`af district in Jawf province.