The Coalition Saudi-Emirate warplanes launched 25 raids on Marib province, a security official said.

The official added Coalition Saudi-Emirate’s warplanes targeted al-Joba district with 9 raids and waged 7 raids on al-Wadi district.

He indicated the Coalition Saudi-Emirate aircraft launched 5 raids on al-Abdiyah district and hit Harib district with 4 raids.