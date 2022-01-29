Killing a citizen on Sa’ada , continuous violations in Hodeida

A citizen was killed in Sa’ada bombing, the Coalition Saudi-Emirate Attack forces continued their violations in Hodeida, and the air force launched 29 raids on 3 provinces and off Najran during the past 24 hours , the operations room to monitor the violations reported.

The official stated that the Saudi-Emirate forces committed 100 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, including 2 raids by warplanes on al-Jabaliya area in Al-Tuhaita district, as well as spy planes and warplanes flew over al-Jabaliya and Hays areas.

The official added the Saudi-Emirate forces committed 40 violations with missile and artillery shelling and 44 violations with firing various gunshots.

The official confirmed killing a citizen by Saudi-Emirate missile and artillery shelling on Shada border district, Sa’ada province.

He reported that the Saudi-Emirate warplanes launched 2 raids on Nate’ district in Al-Bayda province, and 3 raids on Khab Washa’af district in Al-Jawf province, and targeted with a raid Al-Ajasher area off Najran. In Marib province, the Saudi-Emirate launched 14 raids on al-Wadi district, 7 raids on al-Jouba district, and 2 raids on Raghwan district.