YPC: the Coalition Saudi-Emirate seizes WFP diesel ship

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) said on Friday the Coalition Saudi-Emirate had seized a new fuel ship of the World Food Program. YPC official spokesman Essam Al-Mutawakil said the Coalition Saudi seized the ship Eships Barracuda affiliated with the World Food Program, which carried 4,022 tons of diesel. Al-Mutawakil added the Coalition Saudi forcibly escorted this ship off the coast of Jizan, despite obtaining the permits of the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism. He said the number of seized ships rose to 9 oil derivatives ships.