Health Minister in Sana’a Meets WHO Representative

The Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, discussed with the representative of the World Health Organization in Sana’a, Dr. Adham Abdel Moneim, the ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between the ministry and the organization.

The meeting talked about the ministry’s plan for the year 2022 AD and the needs of the health sector in Yemen in terms of medicines and medical supplies in light of the continued aggression and siege.

In the meeting, the Minister of Health praised the efforts of the Health Organization and its representative in Yemen to support the health sector.