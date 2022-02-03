The Coalition Saudi-Emirate Forces Violate Hodeida Truce 130 Times Within

The Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 130 violations in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, a military official at the operations room to monitor the violations

The official added the Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces tried to sneak into Hays area while their spy planes flew over Hays and al-Jabaliya areas.

He said the Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 32 violations of missile and artillery shelling and 75 violations of firing various gunshots.