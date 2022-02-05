20 Saudi-UAE airstrikes target Marib, Al-Jawf and Hajjah; 115 violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Last Friday, the US-backed Saudi-Emirati coalition launched 20 raids on the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf and Hajjah.

A security source explained that the warplanes of the aggressors launched 12 airstrikes on Haradh district in Hajjah governorate, 7 raids on Al-Wadi and Al-Jubah districts in Marib governorate, and a raid on Yatma area in Khub Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Room explained that the forces of aggression committed 115 violations against the truce agreement regarding Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the creation of fortifications in Hays, Maqbna, and Jabalya, and the launching of two raids using combat drones on Hays.

The source added that among the violations, the hovering of 12 espionage drones over the airspace of Hays, al-Jabaliya, and Maqbna. 21 breaches were carried out by artillery shelling, with over 60 shells, and 77 breaches were carried out using various weapons.