Three civilians killed, two injured after their targeting by the Saudi forces

YemenExtra

3 citizens were killed and two others wounded by the Saudi forces in the governorate of Saada, last Friday.

A number of three civilians were killed, while two others were wounded after they were targeted by the fire of the Saudi forces in Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district.

Last Thursday, a woman was killed while another was wounded by a Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted Thabet area in Qataber bordering district. In addition, a citizen was killed by the Saudi bombardment on Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district.

It should be noted that the Saudi forces target the bordering villages with rocket-propelled grenades, artillery and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence.