The Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces committed 115 violations in Hodeidah province , a military official at the operations room to monitor the violations said.

The official said the Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces’ spy planes waged 2 raids on Hays area while other spy planes flew over Hays and al-Jabaliya areas.

He added the Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces carried out 21 violations of artillery shelling and 77 violations of firing various bullets.