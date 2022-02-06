Conference General Secretariat :Conference’s relationship with Ansar Allah strategic, mercenary abuses will not affect

YemenExtra

The Conference General Secretariat confirmed that the relationship between the leaders of the conference and the leadership of Ansar Allah is a strategic relationship, It will not be affected by the abuses of mercenaries and agents of aggression.

The secretariat explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that this relationship is linked to a sacred cause of defending Yemen and its people, unity, sovereignty, and independence.

The statement said, “The mercenaries and agents of the coalition of aggression countries abroad are now exposed and known to the majority of the Yemeni people.”