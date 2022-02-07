Violent clashes irrupt between militias in occupied Aden, southern Yemen

YemenExtra

Violent clashes erupted on Sunday morning between UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s mercenaries in the port city of Aden, southern Yemen.

Local sources explained that the confrontations expanded between the STC elements, amid uncertainty surrounding the fate of the mercenary government ministers who were trapped as a result of the clashes near their meeting place.

The confrontations that erupted this morning in Khormaksar, between a faction loyal to Shallal Shaye led by Samed Sanah on one side, and another affiliated with the emergency forces in the so-called Security Belt led by Muhammad al-Khali on the other, extended to the Al-Mansoura district, sources added.

Violent explosions shook the city as a result of shells used in the confrontations.