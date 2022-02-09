48 Schools Completely Destroyed and Dozens Partially Destroyed in Taiz By Saudi Aggression

YemenExtra

The Director-General of the Education Office in Taiz, Abdulkhaleq Al-Sarari, revealed, on Tuesday, that the US-Saudi coalition has completely destroyed 48 schools and partially destroyed dozens of schools.

Al-Sarari, stressed in a press statement, that the education sector in Taiz governorate suffers of several problems, most notably the population growth and the large displacement to safe areas, which doubles the needs to meet these numbers.

He pointed out that the number of students in the areas of the Salvation government control has increased significantly, including Al-Ta’aziah Directorate, which had 60,000 students five years ago, and whose number reached 140,000 students.

He stated that the coalition warplanes launched raids next to the schools while the students were leaving them, targeting female students returning from the school in the Rasyan Valley.