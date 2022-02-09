Humanitarian Affairs Council, Save the Children discuss cooperation

YemenExtra

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Ibrahim Al-Hamali, discussed on Tuesday with the Save the Children’s Country Director in Yemen, Gillian Moyes, enhancing cooperation between the Council and the organization.

In the meeting, Al-Hamali stressed the importance of unifying and coordinating efforts in humanitarian work.

He pointed to the importance of expanding the activities of the organization to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni children who are exposed to death as a result of the air bombing and who are going through difficult humanitarian conditions as a result of the continued aggression and siege.

For her part, Moyes confirmed the organization’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Council to provide all aspects of humanitarian support to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.

Saba