FM praises the suspension of the Israeli membership in the African Union

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf praised on Tuesday the decision of the African Summit to freeze the membership of the Zionist entity as an observer member of the African Union.

In a statement to Saba, the foreign minister considered the decision a corrective step for the position of the Union, which is known for its unlimited support for the Palestinian cause, which is the cause of all free peoples rejecting the racist policy of the Zionist entity.

He noted the position of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of South Africa in freezing the decision of the African Union Commissioner to grant observer status to the usurping Zionist entity.

Minister Sharaf stressed that the Palestinian issue is a central issue and occupies great importance to the Supreme Political Council, the Salvation Government and the Yemeni people.