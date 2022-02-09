Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation denies Saudi claims regarding Hodeidah port

YemenExtra

The Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation denied on Tuesday the claims reported by the channels of the aggression coalition, using the port of Hodeida as a launching point for military actions.

In a statement, Saba received a copy; the Corporation expressed its deep regret for the repeated scenario used by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition and its media horns to storm the ports of Hodeida and Saleef with the aim of targeting them.

It stressed that the ports of Hodeida and Saleef are working to relieve the besieged Yemeni people by land, air, and sea, who have been living in difficult conditions as a result of the aggression and siege for seven years, and there are no armed manifestations in them, and they are subject to continuous and almost daily UN visits.

The Corporation also confirmed the two ports’ commitment to all the requirements of international maritime codes and the procedures in force in international ports, and that they are devoid of any armed manifestations, military barracks, or weapons stores.

The statement considered the allegations of the aggression coalition a violation of international humanitarian law and recognized international covenants.