Tribes of Yemen denounce the criminal Isreal acts in Nablus

YemenExtra

The tribes of Yemen condemned on Wednesday the continuation of the Zionist enemy entity forces in committing brutal and extremist crimes against the Palestinians who defend their land and honor, the latest of which the assassination carried out in Nablus.

The Tribal Popular Cohesion Council confirmed that the escalation of the arrogant Zionist enemy entity is a natural product of the normalization conspiracy of the puppet Arab regimes.

In the statement, Yemen tribes reiterated their support for the Palestinian resistance by all means and capabilities to continue the revolutionary resistance movement until the liberation of all lands and holy sites.

The Tribal Council expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs of the assassination in Nablus and to the noble Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.