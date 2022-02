Saudi shelling kills 2 civilians in Sa’ada

Two civilians were killed by a Saudi artillery shelling on al-Raqw area in Munabeh border district in Sa’ada province

The Saudi’-Emirate’s warplanes launched 10 raids on the homes and properties of citizens in Bab al-Hadid and areas of Baqem district in Sa’ada.

On Other Hand, The Saudi’-Emirate’s warplanes waged 6 raids on al-Fara’ area in Ketaf district in the same province.