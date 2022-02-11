McKenzie: We suffer from limited reconnaissance over Yemen

YemenExtra

The commander of the US Central Command, General McKenzie, told Reuters that the United States suffers from limited ISR capabilities over Yemen.

“Yemen is a large country, and we must take decisions according to priorities,” he added.

With regard to the UAE’s assistance, McKenzie said they will help renew the interceptor missiles, and we will do everything within their power to help the UAE “defend itself.”

Reuters quoted an informed source saying: The UAE asked the United States in particular to renew its interceptor missile defense systems, including the THAAD and Patriot systems.

It is noteworthy that Sanaa has significantly developed its air defense capabilities and was able to shoot down dozens of American, Chinese and Turkish-made reconnaissance planes used by the Saudi-American coalition, the last of which was yesterday over the Haradh area in Hajjjah province.