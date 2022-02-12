YPC: There Is Large Deficit In Service Sectors Due To Lack Of Fuel

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC)’s spokesman, Essam Al-Mutawakel, said that there is a large deficit in all service sectors, especially the health sector, as a result of the acute shortage of fuel.

In a statement to Al-Masirah TV channel, Al-Mutawakel explained the United Nations officials do not give an explicit answer about the reason for the piracy of oil ships, despite obtaining permits.

“When the United Nations moves and talks about the tragic situation in Yemen, the purpose of that is to blackmail donor countries for money,” the spokesman said.