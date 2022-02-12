One Civilian Killed, Eight Wounded in Saudi Shelling Of Saada

At least one citizen was killed and eight others were injured by Saudi Arm’s fire in Saada province, a Resources said.

The Resource explained that the Saudi army targeted citizens in the border area of al-​​Raqaw in Monabbih district with machine guns, killing one citizen and injuring eight others.

Saada’s border districts are daily subjected to constant rocketry and artillery bombing, causing casualties and large damage to citizens’ homes and property.