Yemen obtained international quality certificate in sector of civil aviation safety

YemenExtra

Yemen received the International Quality Certificate in the field of civil aviation security and safety, ISO 9001:2015 with the application of the quality management system after being audited by the Canadian Sustainable Management Group -SMG.

During the ceremony, transport Minister Amer al-Marani said Yemen’s acquisition of the ISO certificate is a major achievement in the field of civil aviation despite the circumstances of aggression and blockade.

He stressed that Yemen’s delivery of the international quality certificate with high merit and professionalism proves to the world its ability to develop and keep up with all fields in accordance with international requirements.