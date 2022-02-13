February 11th revolution is a vital part of Yemen’s revolution: Houthi

YemenExtra

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, said that the February 11, 2011 revolution was an important stage in the history of the Yemeni people’s struggle to break free from guardianship.

Al-Houthi noted, at an intellectual seminar held at Sana’a University entitled “February 11th. Revolution against America and its commandments, that the free revolutionaries sparked the revolution on February 11, and launched it until victory in the revolution of September 21, 2014.

The member of the Supreme Political pointed out that all the components agreed to the Gulf initiative except the components of “Ansar Allah, and the free revolutionaries of the people “, who rejected the initiative.