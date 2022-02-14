233 Recorded Violations By Coalition Saudi-Emirate In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 233 violations staged by Coalition Saudi-Emirate forces and mercenaries .

A source pointed out that the violations included developing new military fortifications in Al-Jabalyah and Hays, four spy drones raids on Hays, in addition to the flying of 19 spy drones over Al-Jabalyah and Hays . They staged 60 attacks by artillery shells, and 144 attacks with live bullets.

The continuous violations by the forces of Coalition Saudi-Emirate in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence identifying the Coalition Saudi-Emirate and its crimes against the Yemeni people.