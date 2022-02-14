Yemeni Telecommunications Facility Destroyed in Latest Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a

YemenExtra

Saudi fighter jets performed two raids against a building in Yemen’s al-Thawra area around 2:00 a.m. local time on Monday, completely demolishing it and inflicting major damage on a neighboring building, according to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network.

The attack comes as Yemen’s infrastructure is routinely targeted by the Saudi-led coalition attacking the country.

Saudi warplanes attacked a telecommunications center in Hudaydah City late in January, cutting off internet and international telecoms for many days across Yemen.

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has stressed that telecommunications networks are being targeted in order to “conduct more crimes away from the media.”