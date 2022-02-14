Telecom ministry denounces the US-Saudi aerial targeting of its facility building within the capital

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology condemned on Monday the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition’s targeting of the building of the Yemeni Company for International Telecommunications (TeleYemen) in Jeraf area in the capital Sana’a last night.

As a result, the building and technical equipment were seriously damaged, and two employees in the building were seriously injured, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that the aggression coalition airstrikes led to the interruption of international communication services, affecting many vital services and sectors in all regions of the country.

The Ministry of Communications denied what the aggression coalition is promoting about using the company’s website for military purposes.