Once Again, Coalition Saudi-Emirate attack Targets TeleYemen

Coalition Saudi-Emirate attack targeted again, the building of the Yemeni Company for International Telecommunications which led to its complete destruction.

The raids also caused severe damage to the building adjacent to the targeted building. Coalition Saudi-Emirate airstrikes targeted the Telecommunications Office in Hodeidah with several raids, which led to the interruption of internet and international telecommunication in Yemen for several days. Then it was restored with local efforts.

On other hand, The Coalition Saudi-Emirate threatened to target the headquarters of the Yemeni government in a continuation of the recent wave of escalation that mainly affected Yemeni cities and left, according to the Yemeni Ministry of Health, about 500 civilians martyred and wounded.