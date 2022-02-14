Army spokesman denies the aggressors claims of using civic places for military purposes

YemenExtra

The official spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, denied today the claims of the forces of aggression of the use of civilian places for military purposes.

“What the Saudi-Emirati-American aggression coalition claims about that the armed forces using civilian places for military purposes is untrue and just a blatant justification for targeting civilian facilities and civilians,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on his official Twitter account.

Brigadier-General Saree stressed that targeting civilian facilities and ministries will not achieve the enemy’s goals in breaking the will of the people, and will not pass without retaliation and punishment.

It is worth noting that the aggression launched several air raids at dawn today on the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which destroyed the building of the Yemeni Company for International Communications “TeleYemen” and caused severe damage to the building next to it.