Abdulsalam: aggressors have no choice but to lay open to peace
YemenExtra
The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said that the aggressive countries continue what they have failed to accomplish for years, saying that their escalation in separate areas in Yemen, in addition to their imposed suffocating siege will not achieve give them any gains.
“On the threshold of the eighth year, the countries of aggression must realize that there is no choice but to subject to peace,” Abdulsalam added.