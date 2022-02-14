Fresh raids target Sanaa

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the warplanes of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression went again to target the capital, Sanaa, with a number of raids.

The aggressors retargeted the building of the Yemeni Company for International Communications “TeleYemen” in the Al-Jeraf neighborhood after targeting it with two raids at dawn, which led to the destruction of the building of the Yemeni Company for International Communications “TeleYemen” and caused severe damage to the building next to it.