Abdulsalam hands over the Russian ambassador a vision for the humanitarian solution in Yemen

The national delegation, on Tuesday, handed over to the Russian ambassador to Yemen the vision of the national delegation to solve the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“We gave the Russian friends, through Moscow’s ambassador to Yemen, our vision for a humanitarian solution with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and creating the right environment to stop the war and enter a political process under the auspices of the United Nations,” Abdulsalam said.

Mohammed Abdulsalam added that a copy of the vision was handed over to the UN envoy earlier.